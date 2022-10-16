Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,943,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.