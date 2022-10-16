Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 474,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

