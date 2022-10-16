Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

