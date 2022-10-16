Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

ASPU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 55,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Aspen Group

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

