Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 826 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VB traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.82. 499,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day moving average of $190.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

