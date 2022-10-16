Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of SO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. 5,079,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

