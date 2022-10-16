Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.81. 35,776,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,131,776. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

