Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

