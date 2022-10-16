Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases Shares of 8,938 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 340,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

