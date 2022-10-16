Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned 0.22% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $5,423,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,122 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 169,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,600. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $242.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

