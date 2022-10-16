Asset Management Corp IL ADV Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.05. 27,584,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,799,796. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

