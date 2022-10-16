Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.72. Assurant has a twelve month low of $143.76 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 285.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

