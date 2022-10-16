Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.19

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $157.47 million and $6.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

