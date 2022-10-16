Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Autohome from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Autohome from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.64.

Autohome Stock Performance

NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Autohome by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after buying an additional 269,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 54.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

