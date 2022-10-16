AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,255.17 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,124.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $82,994,724 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 80.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

