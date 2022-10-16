Axie Infinity Trading Down 11.3% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $10.95 or 0.00057188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $909.06 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002855 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00054071 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012541 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023110 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.94102933 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $43,905,491.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

