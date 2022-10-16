AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. 151,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $475.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.52. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $86,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

