Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 6.9 %

About Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of AYA opened at C$8.01 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.58. The company has a market cap of C$840.87 million and a P/E ratio of -222.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.57.

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.