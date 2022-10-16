Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 918,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,290. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $141,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

