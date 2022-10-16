Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,420. Baidu has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

