Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 375,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,784,000 after acquiring an additional 786,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 429,639 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,345. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.67%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.