Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.32. 77,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,409. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average is $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Balchem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.