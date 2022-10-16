Ballswap (BSP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $71.00 Million

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Ballswap has a market cap of $71.00 million and $1,401.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ballswap token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ballswap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

