Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco Macro from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Banco Macro Stock Down 1.0 %

BMA opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $906.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Banco Macro Dividend Announcement

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.78 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banco Macro by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

