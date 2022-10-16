Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,461,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,545 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bank of America worth $263,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,394,000 after purchasing an additional 360,643 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.70. 58,172,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,737,560. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

