Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

