Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,157. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.1% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 90.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

