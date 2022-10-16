Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €41.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HEI opened at €41.03 ($41.87) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($69.47).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

