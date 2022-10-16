Barclays Raises Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $16.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 15.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Navient by 52.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

