Barclays Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $38.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,511,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,652. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,438,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 326.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 47.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 46.8% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

