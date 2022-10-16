Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after buying an additional 2,037,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

BBSI stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.89. 28,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.