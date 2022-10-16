Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €47.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Basf Stock Up 0.8 %

BAS opened at €43.32 ($44.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

