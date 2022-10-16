Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $433.29 million and $23.04 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,356.17 or 0.27747586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.