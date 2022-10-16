BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Increased to €72.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
BAWAG Group Price Performance
BAWAG Group stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $46.03.
About BAWAG Group
BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.
