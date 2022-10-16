BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BayCom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.67. 24,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,837. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). BayCom had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BayCom to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $167,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BayCom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 185.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 7,279.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.