Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,876,500 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the September 15th total of 4,114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,279. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

