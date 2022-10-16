Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Short Interest Down 35.7% in September

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.06% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRD remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,385. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

