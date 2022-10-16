Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

BHE stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $896.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.96. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 87,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

