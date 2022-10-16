Berenberg Bank Trims A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Target Price to GBX 610

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 594.25 ($7.18).

BAG stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.49) on Wednesday. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441 ($5.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.20). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 498.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 527.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of £508.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,870.97%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

