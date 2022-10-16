Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,964. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

