Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 6,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,698. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
