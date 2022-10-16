Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 0.9 %

Bio-Path stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 6,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,698. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

