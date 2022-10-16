Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIOC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Biocept Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,865. Biocept has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biocept by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biocept by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

