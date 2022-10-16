BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.13.

BMRN stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,163. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 335.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

