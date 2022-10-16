Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Up 0.4 %
BGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.23. 20,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.
About Birks Group
Further Reading
