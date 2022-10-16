Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 0.4 %

BGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.23. 20,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Get Birks Group alerts:

About Birks Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.