Bitgert (BRISE) One Day Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitgert has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $227.97 million and $1.53 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Bitgert alerts:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

