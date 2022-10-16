Bitsubishi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.48 Billion (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Bitsubishi has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $20.48 billion and $141.00 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for $64.66 or 0.00337146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 61.22490509 USD and is down -62.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,317.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsubishi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

