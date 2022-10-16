BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NASDAQ BB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,028,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,833. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

