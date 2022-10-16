Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. 2,900,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,341. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

