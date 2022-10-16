Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,539,000 after buying an additional 59,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

