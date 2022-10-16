Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 93.86, a quick ratio of 93.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.